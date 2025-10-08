This year’s Fortnitemares event in Fortnite adds Jason, Scooby-Doo, Ghostface and more

A new trailer for Fortnite’s annual Halloween event has revealed some of the characters who’ll be added to the game soon.

Fortnitemares is a seasonal event that usually rotates into Fortnite in the weeks leading up to Halloween, and this year is no different.

Epic Games has released a new trailer showing some of the licensed and original character skins set to be added to the game when Fortnitemares returns this Thursday, October 9.

These include:

Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Fred from Scooby-Doo (it’s not clear if all five will be made available)

Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th

Huggy Wuggy from Poppy Playtime

Ghostface from Scream

Doja Cat

It’s not yet known how many of these characters will be available via Battle Passes, and how many will be added to the Fortnite shop.

Previous Fortnitemares events have included such characters as Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead, Chris and Jill from Resident Evil, Ash from The Evil Dead, Michael Myers from Halloween, Jack Skellington and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Alan Wake, Edward Scissorhands, Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Billy from Saw and She-Venom from Spider-Man.

It’s possible that some of these characters will also return to the Fortnite Shop to mark the return of Fortnitemares.

A KPop Demon Hunters event is also currently running in Fortnite, having been added last week. The event adds skins for HUNTR/X band members Rumi, Mira and Zoey, as well as a return of the Horde Rush mode, reskinned to feature demon enemies.

Meanwhile, the current standard Fortnite season continues to run in the background, with players able to unlock Power Rangers characters as part of the Battle Pass.