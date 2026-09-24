This week’s free Epic Games Store titles are Astrea and Mechabellum

The latest pair of free games on the Epic Games Store are now available to claim.

Every week the Epic Games Store makes either one or two games free for that week only.

Players who claim the games within that period get to keep them on their Epic Games Store library permanently, even once the week ends and they go back to full price.

This week’s free games are Astrea: Six-Side Oracles and Mechabellum, both of which are now free to claim until October 1.

Astrea: Six-Side Oracles is a deck-building roguelike game which uses dice instead of cards, and promises a “unique dual ‘damage’ system” themed around “Purification vs Corruption”.

“Purification can be used to damage enemies or heal yourself,” the game’s description reads. “On the other hand, corruption can be used to damage yourself or heal the enemies.

“Pacify enemies through Purification, or Corrupt yourself to unleash abilities that help tip the scales.”

Mechabellum, meanwhile, is described as an “epic mech auto-battler”.

“Draft your troops, customize your units, master your formations, and crush enemies in spectacular 3D battles,” the game’s description reads.

“All strategy, no clickfest. Outsmart opponents in 1v1, 2v2, free-for-all, or Survival Mode.”

Both games are free to claim now, and will be replaced at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST on Thursday, October 1.

At this point, they will be replaced with Buried Stars and System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster.