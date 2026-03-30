This summer’s Xbox Games Showcase is confirmed for June, followed by a Gears of War E-Day Direct

Xbox has officially confirmed the details for this year’s summer showcase.

The Xbox Games Showcase 2026 will be livestreamed from Sunday, June 7 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, and will be followed by a Gears of War E-Day Direct presentation.

The showcase promises “first gameplay looks and huge news on upcoming titles from our first-party studios across the Xbox family, as well as our third-party partners around the globe – from the biggest franchises to soon-to-be indie darlings”.

“Immediately following Showcase, we’ll go even deeper on one of the games coming later this year, directly from the team behind the Gears franchise, The Coalition Studio,” Xbox says. “Gears of War: E-Day Direct will take players into the start of Emergence Day, offering new details, gameplay and insights about the hugely anticipated origin story to the Gears of War saga.”

Xbox president Asha Sharma has also confirmed that Xbox FanFest will be returning, to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of Xbox.

The presentation will be held during the same weekend as Summer Game Fest, which takes place on Friday, June 5 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

A number of Xbox’s upcoming games are already known, so it’s possible that the Showcase will provide updates on some of these titles as well as revealing previously unannounced ones.

Fable, Halo: Campaign Evolved and Minecraft Dungeons are all confirmed for later in 2026, and therefore may appear during the Showcase at some point.

Clockwork Revolution, State of Decay 3, Kojima Productions‘ OD and an untitled Toys for Bob game are all also still in development, and may also make an appearance.

Sunday, June 7 is locked in.



Xbox Games Showcase 2026 is almost here with a deep dive into Gears of War: E-Day Direct.



In my first month, I heard clearly that our community values Xbox FanFest. As part of the return of Xbox, we made the decision to bring it back to LA to… pic.twitter.com/NYIzJ1kzVb — Asha (@asha_shar) March 30, 2026

Before then, Double Fine‘s Kiln is set to release on April 13, with Forza Horizon 6 coming on May 19. The latter will initially be on Xbox Series X/S and PC, with a PS5 version coming later in the year.

Last year’s Xbox Games Showcase included the reveal of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, as well as High on Life 2, Clockwork Revolution, Keeper, Beast of Reincarnation, Super Meat Boy 3D, Cronos: The New Dawn and Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy.

Last week Xbox streamed a Partner Preview presentation, which showed such titles as Stranger Than Heaven, Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish, The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, Serious Sam: Shatterverse, Forever Ago, Alien Deathstorm, Artificial Detective and Stalker 2‘s first major story expansion, Cost of Hope.