This Pokémon is getting its first trading card in over 15 years

A Pokémon is set to receive its first trading card in 15 years as part of a new Japanese set.

While most Pokémon regularly receive a new card, due to the current roster of Pokémon being over 1000, there are a few Pokémon that slip through the cracks.

One of those Pokémon, despite being introduced nearly 20 years ago in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, is about to receive only its fourth card ever.

Chingling, which made its Pokémon TCG debut in Mysterious Treasures, which was released in August 2007, and received its last card in August 2009, will make its return in The Glory of Team Rocket.

Team Rocket’s Chingling (image via Serebii) will be included in the next Japanese set, and likely feature in the English adaptation of that set, Destined Rivals, which is set to be released worldwide at the end of May.

The next Japanese set following the release of The Glory of Team Rocket is set to celebrate Pokémon Black and White with a special set like Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions.

The set will be released in Japanese as Black Bolt and White Flare on July 18th, with the English set expected to follow later in the year. It’s now been suggested that the set will be a special set, which means it won’t be sold in booster packs, or booster boxes, at traditional retailers.

Earlier this month, The Pokémon Company released a statement addressing multiple fan reports that trading cards have been difficult to find.

“We’re aware that some fans are experiencing difficulties purchasing certain Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) products due to very high demand impacting availability,” the statement reads.

“We understand this inconvenience can be disappointing for fans, and we are actively working to print more of the impacted Pokémon TCG products as quickly as possible and at maximum capacity to acknowledge this. Reprinted products are expected to be available at participating retailers as soon as possible.”