‘This new title may surprise our fans’: Quantic Dream is making its first competitive multiplayer game

Quantic Dream is working on a competitive multiplayer game, its president David Cage says.

The Paris-based studio, which is known for its sole focus on cinematic, narrative-driven single player games, is now working on a game that certainly doesn’t fit that bill.

In a statement posted on the Quantic Dream blog, Cage explained that while the studio continues to work on Star Wars: Eclipse, it will no longer focus on a single project at a time, with this multiplayer game among the new projects currently being worked on alongside its Star Wars title.

“Since 2018, we have entered a new phase of growth and innovation,” Cage wrote. “We doubled the size of the team, bringing together talents from all over the world united by the same passion for creativity. We opened a new studio in Montreal, moved into new headquarters in Paris, built the next generation of our proprietary technology, and became our own publisher.

“After years as a single-project studio, we also decided to take a new step. Multiple teams are fully dedicated to crafting the next generation of great games, including something very different, a competitive multiplayer experience, born from the same spirit of curiosity and creativity that has always defined us.”

Acknowledging that Quantic Dream is synonymous with solo narrative adventures rather than multiplayer games, Cage conceded that its new game “may surprise our fans as it is very different from what we have done so far”.

“But taking risks, challenging ourselves, exploring new ways of playing and telling stories, and attempting what seems impossible, has always been part of our DNA,” he said.

Quantic Dream’s founder and President David Cage has some important news to share! Check it out here:https://t.co/OtZalAXd4O — Quantic Dream (@Quantic_Dream) October 16, 2025

“We also know how demanding it is to create something new. Earning the trust of players, standing out in such a competitive space, and introducing fresh concepts is incredibly challenging. And since we have no legacy in this genre, we know we have everything to prove — which is why your support and feedback will be essential. Together, we believe we can create something truly unique.

“Of course, development of Star Wars: Eclipse continues, and we are eager to share more with you in the future.”

Star Wars Eclipse was announced in 2021 at The Game Awards. Little has been shared about the game since its initial reveal trailer, and the game still doesn’t have a release window.