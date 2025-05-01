This month’s Apple Arcade games include the latest from 2023 mobile GOTY winner What the Car

Five new games have been added to Apple Arcade today, including the latest game from the studio behind What the Car.

What the Clash is a party game by Triband designed for either solo or multiplayer play, offering “hundreds of silly mini games through endless absurd (and very stupid) card combos”. The game is currently exclusive to Apple Arcade.

Triband’s last game, What the Car, won the D.I.C.E. Award for Mobile Game of the Year 2023.

Also released today on Apple Arcade is With My Buddy, a pet simulation game that appears to be similar to Nintendogs.

Players can choose from a selection of dogs and cats and help them grow throughout “the nursing period, weaning period, growth period and adulthood”.

Joining these two new games are three ‘+’ versions of existing games – Lego Friends Heartlake Rush+, Words of Wonders: Search+ and Sumi Sumi: Matching Puzzle+.

‘+’ versions of games on Apple Arcade are titles that are already available on the standard iOS App Store, but remove any monetisation present in those versions, be that an up-front price, in-game purchases or ads.

For example, Lego Friends Heartlake Rush is currently on the iOS App Store as a free-to-play game but it includes numerous in-app purchases including a $24.99 ‘Friends Megapack’ and $4.99 ‘Stud Doubler’. The + version of Apple Arcade has no microtransactions.

Last month Apple Arcade received six other games, including new entries in classic Bandai Namco and Taito series.

April’s Arcade Games – which remain available in the catalogue – were Katamari Damacy Rolling Live (the first brand new Katamari game in nearly eight years), Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve, Puffies, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+, The Game of Life 2+ and Sesame Street Mecha Builders+.