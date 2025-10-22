‘This is suspect’: Scarface game modder claims surprise PC ‘remaster’ was listed without the film IP owner’s knowledge

The appearance of an HD remaster of Scarface: The World is Yours has taken some by surprise, especially a modder who claims it may not be a legitimate release.

Earlier today a re-release of the official Scarface game – which was originally released on PS2, Xbox and PC in 2006, followed by a Wii release in 2007 – appeared on the Epic Games Store without prior notice, priced at $29.99 / £23.79.

The game was then listed on Steam, with apparent publisher EC Digital posting a statement that it had been “unintentionally pushed live on a different platform earlier than planned”, and so it was “now accelerating our efforts” to finalise a Steam version too.

The listing also claims that when the game is released on Steam it will include an “optional HD graphics upgrade” which “uses AI-assisted techniques to improve certain visual elements”.

The trailer for the game also appears to simply be a previous 2006 trailer, complete with the same licensed music that was featured in that.

When Reddit user PCMachinima bought the Epic Games Store version, they discovered that it was essentially the existing PC version of the game with two fan-made patches, SilentPatch and Fusion Fix, pre-installed.

This discovery led to a statement on X by Silent, the developer behind the SilentPatch mod, who said they weren’t contacted and informed about its inclusion. They also suggested, presumably from their previous work on the game, that they’d be surprised if the Scarface movie rights holder NBCUniversal was aware of the release.

“I KNOW that the holder of the Scarface license wasn’t willing to re-release the game, so this is suspect,” they wrote.

Silent then followed up with another post saying they had done some more digging, claiming that the “movie IP rights holder appears to be unaware of this”, and that the “store listings were put early in error”.

At this stage, then, it’s possible that the game may not be an authorised release, and players would be advised not to buy the Epic Games Store release until the situation is clarified.

A sequel to Scarface: The World is Yours was planned, which would have seen Tony Montana travelling to Las Vegas. While the game was ultimately scrapped, concept art emerged online in 2022, followed by gameplay footage showing it running in a pre-alpha state.