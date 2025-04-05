Third-party developers say Switch 2’s horsepower makes them ‘extremely happy’

Third-party developers have reacted to the Nintendo Switch 2’s horsepower.

Nintendo‘s next console, the Nintendo Switch 2, was fully revealed this week, as were several third-party titles that will come to the system. Now, developers working on the ports have discussed their experience working on the new system.

The Nintendo Switch 2’s horsepower made the Civilization team “extremely happy,” according to Dennis Shirk, an executive producer on the franchise.

Speaking to Game File, Shirk said that working with Nintendo on Switch 2 has been “easy.”

“Their [software development kit] is great, the customer support, their developer support, developer relations is great,” Shirk said.

“They knew they wanted Civ on that platform, because it’s such a great showcase for the mouse. And it pairs up so well with our existing PC audience, because we have crossplay.”

The Switch 2 version of the game has been in development since October, and is set to be available on launch day, June 5.

Other developers, such as Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software, has been working on porting to Switch 2 for around a year.

“We originally started with our Switch version,” Nelson said. “We got very good results really quickly, but we felt like we could make a higher quality product if we brought in a lot of the high-res assets [and] raised the resolution, textures, lighting, world streaming.”

A notable change between the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Hogwarts Legacy and the original, compromised Nintendo Switch version is that several large loads have been removed, such as when entering Hogsmeade village.

On PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, this was a seamless transition, however on Nintendo Switch, players were forced to wait.

Several areas of Hogwarts Castle were also changed for the Nintendo Switch version due to performance limitations.

Nintendo Switch 2 will be released worldwide on Thursday, June 5.

VGC recently got the chance to play the Nintendo Switch 2 following this week’s Nintendo Direct.

While pre-orders for the system have opened this week in most of the world, Nintendo has said it won’t start Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US yet so that it can assess market conditions.