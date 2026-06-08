Thief: The Dark Project is the next classic game to be remastered by Nightdive Studios

Thief: The Dark Project is the next classic game that will get the remaster treatment from Nightdive Studios.

Atari-owned Nightdive, which specialises in remastering polygonal games from the late ’90s and early 2000s, is currently working on Thief: The Dark Project Remastered, with plans to release it this Winter.

As well as the main base game from 1998, the remaster will also add the extra missions, content and updates from its 1999 re-release Thief Gold.

According to the studio, the remaster will include various of quality of life improvements, as well as graphical updates to the textures, models, animations and cutscenes.

A weapon wheel and item wheel are being added, along with the ability to select a mission. The PC version will also get support for custom campaigns, so players can run the missions and campaigns created by fans over the years.

Thief was originally developed by Looking Glass Studios and published by Eidos Interactive, and was praised at the time for its ground-breaking stealth gameplay.

“In Thief: The Dark Project Remastered, players once again step into the boots of Garrett, an orphan rescued from the streets by the Keepers – a secretive, ancient order dedicated to maintaining balance in the world – and trained to become a Master Thief,” Nightdive’s synopsis for the game’s plot reads.

“Now an adult, the rebellious Garrett has left the order and now moves through a world of corruption and conspiracy, stealing from the wealthy for personal gain. Despite his cynical outlook and dark wit, as he uncovers hidden agendas among those grasping for power his instinct is to act for the greater good.”

In a statement announcing the game, Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick said: “Thief didn’t just introduce stealth mechanics, it defined them. With this remaster, we’ve preserved the tension and intelligence of the original while enhancing it for modern players, ensuring that its legacy continues to influence how stealth games are played today.”

Eidos Montreal general manager Patrice Baig added: “Few games have had an impact as enduring as Thief. It set a standard for immersion and atmospheric storytelling that still resonates today. This remaster ensures a new generation can experience what made it so influential, and we’re proud to see it treated with such care.”

Thief: The Dark Project Remastered will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC, PS4 and Switch. According to the studio, players who buy the Switch version will be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 version for free.