‘They exist’: Red Dead Redemption 2’s PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch 2 versions are still happening, it’s claimed

A rumoured version of Red Dead Redemption 2 for Nintendo Switch 2 and current-gen consoles is still in the works, it’s been claimed.

Reports of a “remaster” of Red Dead Redemption 2 have swirled for some time. As one of the final major releases on the last generation of consoles, many expected it to migrate to PS5 and Xbox Series in the same way that GTA 5’s Xbox 360/PS3 release was followed up by a PS4/ Xbox One port.

However, nothing has materialised. Now, as claimed in response to a post on X, NateTheHate2, who has a record of reporting information about video games before official announcements, said that the much-desired ports of the game “exist.”

“Yes, they exist,” he wrote on X. “I have no update on timing for release.”

Yes, they exist. I have no update on timing for release. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) October 5, 2025

Earlier this year, it was claimed that Rockstar’s cowboy epic was coming to Nintendo Switch 2 as part of Take-Two’s wider support of Nintendo’s new machine.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was first released for PS4 and Xbox One in October 2018, before making its way to PC in November 2019.

Former Rockstar boss Dan Houser recently said that he thought Red Dead Redemption 2 was the best game he worked on at the studio.

Houser – who, along with his brother Sam, co-founded Rockstar Games in 1998 – wrote 12 games in the Grand Theft Auto series, starting with the first game’s expansion spin-off, Grand Theft Auto: London 1969, and ending with Grand Theft Auto 5.

He also wrote Bully, Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2, Max Payne 3, Midnight Club: Los Angeles, and Red Dead Online, but left Rockstar in 2020 to form a new company, Absurd Ventures.