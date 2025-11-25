These new officially licensed Crocs are designed to look like an Xbox controller, buttons and all

Crocs has teamed up with Xbox to release a pair of shoes designed to look like Xbox controllers.

The Xbox Classic Clogs are available on the Crocs store starting today, at a price of $80.

They’re accompanied by a $20 set of five Jibbitz Charms based on Halo, Doom, Fallout, World of Warcraft and Sea of Thieves, which can be attached to the shoes.

Each Xbox Classic Clog features a full set of Xbox controller buttons on the foot, including two analogue sticks, a D-Pad, the four face buttons, the Xbox guide button, the Menu and View buttons and the Share button.

They also feature an Xbox logo on the strap, and the word ‘Xbox’ on the soles along with Player Left and Player Right.

“Ready up with this controller-meets-clog design that reimagines the iconic Xbox controller with fixed buttons and joysticks into the perfect shoe for couch co-op and kicking back,” the official blurb for the shoes reads, “complete with cushioned footbeds adorned with Player Left and Player Right, which give expert-level comfort to support your next session.

“No matter how you choose to play, or where your holiday plans take you – the iconic Xbox controller-inspired clog will be with you along every step of the fun.”

This isn’t the first time Xbox has teamed up with a shoe manufacturer to make official Xbox-themed shoes, though it’s the first to make the wearer’s feet look like a pair of controllers.

In 2021, Xbox and Adidas partnered to create a series of sneakers designed to celebrate the console brand’s 20th anniversary.

Earlier that same year, Sony and Nike had confirmed a collaboration which saw the pair team up with basketball star Paul George to create basketball sneakers based on the design of the PS5.

Crocs has had multiple video game collaborations over the years. At the time of writing it’s still selling Crocs based on Animal Crossing,Pokémon and Minecraft.