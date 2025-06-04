There will be no Ubisoft Forward this year, for the first time since it started

Ubisoft has confirmed that its annual Ubisoft Forward presentation will not take place this year.

Game File journalist Stephen Totilo posted on Bluesky that a Ubisoft representative confirmed to him that there would be no Ubisoft Forward this summer.

Instead, the company will participate in other Summer Game Fest shows such as the PC Gaming Show and IGN Live, as well as GamesCom in August.

“We are always eager to connect with our players and showcase our games… We are continuing to explore opportunities to share updates, and we look forward to providing more information at a later date,” the representative told Totilo.

Totilo noted that Ubisoft may not have many games planned for the rest of the year, making a full presentation – as opposed to showing trailers at another show – potentially unnecessary.

I don't think Ubisoft has a big line-up for the rest of the year, plus it's in cost-cutting mode, so it's not shocking that they're skippingIt's still curious to me, though, that the AC Shadows roadmap only specifies releases through June with a vaguer later-this-year for the game's 1st expansion — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo.bsky.social) 2025-06-03T23:03:50.204Z

The news marks the first year without a Ubisoft Forward since the show made its debut in 2020. The company generally saves its biggest game reveals and announcements for its Ubisoft Forward presentations.

Last month Ubisoft revealed its decision to delay major unannounced titles to give them additional development time.

Although Ubisoft didn’t not specify which games were delayed, its statement strongly suggested they are titles in its biggest franchises, such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, and Rainbow Six.

Sharing the news in its latest earnings release, the publisher pointed to its decision to delay Assassin’s Creed Shadows late last year, and its subsequent successful release and positive reception earlier this year.

Ubisoft also confirmedthat the long-delayed Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake will release during its current business year, which ends in March 2026.

Earlier this year, Ubisoft announced its plan to form a subsidiary which will focus on its main three IPs, and be partly owned by Tencent.

The new subsidiary will be based on the Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six brands, and will be “backed by greater investment and boosted creative capabilities” in an attempt to push each series forward.