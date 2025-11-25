‘There is no longer a need to protect her’: Farah may be stronger in Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, leak suggests

The upcoming remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time may make the Prince’s companion Farah a stronger character, a leaked document suggests.

Slides from an internal 2024 Ubisoft presentation deck were revealed in a YouTube video earlier today, including motion capture clips, alpha gameplay shots and concept art.

The video was quickly taken offline following a copyright claim by Ubisoft, but not before The Game Post was able to report on its contents.

One of the key focuses in the presentation is Princess Farah, who appeared in the original 2003 version of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

In the original game, Farah would accompany the Prince through most of his quest and would also be involved in battles, but would often call for help when in trouble. If an enemy killed Farah, the mission would be failed.

According to the leaked presentation, Farah returns in the Sands of Time remake and once again accompanies the player, with no plans to make her a playable character.

However, the presentation appears to stress that there will no longer be a requirement to save Farah during battles, suggesting that she should be able to take of herself now.

“In this new game, combat has been modernized, blending familiar acrobatic attacks with new advanced acrobatic moves,” it reads. “Time powers have been enhanced to offer a wider array of options in battles.

“The combat system and enemies have been revamped (new ways to defeat enemies, improved boss fights). From now on, Farah is a true ally, capable of fighting independently with her bow and executing cooperative attacks. There is no longer a need to protect her.”

When it was announced in September 2020, the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake had been in development for two and a half years at Indian studios Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and was planned for release in January 2021.

Following a negative reaction to the game’s reveal trailer, however, it was delayed several times, and in 2023 it was announced that Ubisoft Montreal, which made 2003’s original Sands of Time, had taken over development duties.

The remake is now planned for release in 2026, with Ubisoft stating last year that its Toronto studio (Far Cry 5, Watch Dogs Legion) had come on board to collaborate with Ubisoft Montreal on the project.