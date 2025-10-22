TheGamer website suffers widespread editorial layoffs

Video game website TheGamer has suffered widespread layoffs, according to former staff.

On Wednesday, several former members of the site’s editorial teams took to social media to announce that they’d been laid off. According to multiple former employees speaking anonymously to VGC, entire section teams have been “decimated.”

According to those still at the outlet, TheGamer will continue in a slimmed-down form, though those who remain aren’t clear on how that will manifest. According to staff who spoke to VGC, these layoffs have been expected, but the scale has surprised those still at the site.

VGC has reached out to Valnet for comment.

TheGamer was founded in 2017. TheGamer’s parent company, Valnet, is also behind OpenCritic, Game Rant, and, as of earlier this year, Polygon.

Features lead Jade King took to X to confirm that her entire team had been let go as part of the reshuffle at the site.

Valnet unfortunately let go of the entire TheGamer features team today alongside several other staff members.



Many incredibly talented and hard working writers I've had the pleasure of working with over the past several years. — Jade King (@KonaYMA6) October 22, 2025

News editor Rhiannon Bevan, who remains at the site at the time of writing, wrote on Bluesky, “TheGamer is losing so much talent today, it breaks my heart. On a personal and professional level, I cannot put the loss into words.”

TheGamer is losing so much talent today, it breaks my heart. On a personal and professional level, I cannot put the loss into words. Everyone being laid off today is incredible and would be an asset to your team. They have jumped through more hoops than you can imagine. Hire them! — Rhiannon 🇵🇸 (@rhithewitch.bsky.social) 2025-10-22T15:06:51.103Z

These job losses are the latest in what has been a difficult period for games media. In May, popular outlet Polygon was sold to Valnet, which resulted in many staff, including then editor-in-chief Chris Plante, losing their jobs.

Also in May, cult-favourite video game outlet Giant Bomb faced significant staff departures as part of a dispute with its then-owner, Fandom. Following this, the site’s staff purchased the brand from Fandom and has persevered with a fan-supported model.

Other leading publications, such as IGN and Gamer Network, which owns sites like Eurogamer, GamesIndustry.biz, and VG247, have also experienced job losses in the past year.