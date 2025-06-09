The Zelda movie has already been delayed

Nintendo has delayed the release date of The Legend of Zelda movie, months after it set a March 2027 launch.

In a social media post, Nintendo fellow Shigeru Miyamoto said the movie has been pushed back to May the same year, due to production issues.

“This is Miyamoto. For production reasons, we are changing the release date of the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda to May 7, 2027.

“It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it can be. Thank you for your patience.”

The Zelda movie will be produced by Miyamoto and veteran Hollywood producer Avi Arad, the former chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment.

It will be produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions, and directed by Wes Ball, the director behind the Maze Runner trilogy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

In an interview earlier this year, Ball said he wanted to make the Zelda movie “something serious and cool, but fun and whimsical“.

Previously, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ball said his vision for the movie is inspired by the work of Studio Ghibli co-founder and Spirited Away director Hayao Miyazaki.