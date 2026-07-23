The Xbox Series X/S version of Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game has been delayed just hours before release

The Xbox Series X/S version of Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game has been delayed, just hours before it was set to release.

The game, which is published by PM Studios and the recently formed Paramount Games and is developed by Gameplay Group International, was set to release today at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, with Switch and Switch 2 versions coming in the future.

An announcement posted on the game’s official X account just 13 hours before the planned release time, however, states that the Xbox version has been delayed by a month and a half.

It also adds that the Deluxe Edition – which includes a Year 1 pass, a digital soundtrack and a digital artbook – won’t initially be available on Switch when it eventually releases on that platform, and that it won’t support crossplay or any languages other than English (at least at first),

“The official launch of Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is almost here, and we can’t wait for players and fans around the world to jump in and start playing,” the statement reads. “As we approach launch, we want to update our community on a few platform-specific details.

“For Nintendo Switch players, the Nintendo Switch version will be available as the Standard Edition only. Additionally, crossplay with other platforms and language localization beyond English will not be available.

“We are committed to bringing these features, along with upgrading to Deluxe Edition, to players as soon as possible and will keep you updated on our timeline and progress.

“For the Xbox community, we are forced to delay the release. Due to unforeseen circumstances on a backend feature, we will now launch by September 3. Existing pre-orders will remain active and will not be cancelled.

Important updates for our Nintendo and Xbox communities pic.twitter.com/FQcRbMQdLw — Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (@avatar_fighters) July 23, 2026

“Our priority is delivering the best possible experience on every platform and we are working tirelessly to make that happen. Thank you for your patience, understanding and continued support. We’re excited to get everyone into the fight as soon as possible. Tune in here for updates as we have them.”

Response to the tweet has been generally negative, with players criticising the publisher for not announcing the delay earlier.

“Delaying an anticipated game by a month and a half less than 24 hours before release is actually insane,” posted X user Khalifa. “Do better, Paramount Games.”

“Wtf do you mean ‘existing pre-orders will remain active and will not be cancelled’,” user Aeries added. “Watch this ticket support go through. There’s no reason to make such an announcement with less than 24 hours till release. That’s ridiculous.”