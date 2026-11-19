The Xbox Series S version of Grand Theft Auto 6 appears to be the first game on the console to make use of AMD’s FSR 4.1 upscaling.

Last month it was announced that Xbox Series X/S consoles and Xbox ROG Ally X handhelds were set to receive AMD’s latest upscaling tech in an upcoming update.

FSR 4.1 is AMD’s equivalent of Nvidia‘s DLSS technology, which uses machine learning to upscale game visuals, generate frames and improve ray tracing.

As with DLSS, the main benefit of FSR 4.1 is that developers can theoretically render games at a lower resolution and use FSR to upscale them to 4K in a way that looks very close to native rendering. This can result in a performance boost which may make it easier for games to hit higher frame rates with minimal impact on visual fidelity.

Now Rockstar has confirmed that the Xbox Series S version of the game makes use of FSR, to help the game reach its target resolution and frame rate while still retaining processor-heavy features like ray tracing and hair strands.

In a joint statement provided to Wccftech, Rockstar’s senior vice president of technology Jonathon Ashcroft, technical director Chris Oat and technology production director Marc Chambers explained the processes used for each version of the game.

“It became clear early on that given the scale of the team’s ambition, we’d be targeting 30fps on this generation of hardware,” the statement read.

“We’ve put a lot of effort into balancing presentation, simulation, and gameplay, as well as ensuring the input latency is vastly improved versus Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

“Part of that process was determining our base resolution and upscaling solution. We evaluated a variety of approaches for each console, then selected a combination of each that gave us the look and performance we needed.

“On the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, we’re upscaling a base resolution of 1440p to 4K using our in-house TAA solution. On the Xbox Series S, we’re starting from a base resolution of 720p, which is scaled to 1080p using AMD FSR Upscaling 4. On PlayStation5 Pro, we’re taking advantage of PSSR2 to upscale from a base resolution of 1440p to 4K.”

The confirmation that the Xbox Series S version uses AMD FSR suggests it may be the first Xbox Series S game to use the newly added upscaling tech.

This would also explain Digital Foundry’s recent analysis of the Series S version, which expressed surprise that processor-intensive techniques like ray tracing are in there, and that it “genuinely looks quite close in broad strokes to Series X”.

“Series S is still very recognizably GTA 6, and the compromises here don’t amount to that much relative to the visual settings compromises we often find in AAA titles on Series S,” Digital Foundry’s video claimed.

The publication stated that they admired Rockstar‘s work on the Xbox Series S version because “they’ve taken their massive, incredibly impressive 30fps PS5 and Series X game and translated it to much weaker hardware, hardware that game developers with much less substantial titles have struggled to work with”.

Despite this, the Series S version still struggles to maintain a consistent 30fps frame rate, and they concluded: “They’ve made a Series S version that is relatively true to their vision with all the key tech represented in reasonable form. But frame rates on Series S aren’t in a good place, and I’d advise players to play the game on other console platforms for now.”