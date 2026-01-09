The Xbox Developer Direct will feature a secret unannounced fourth game

The upcoming Xbox Developer Direct will feature a currently unannounced fourth game.

The digital event will stream on Thursday, January 22, at 10 am Pacific / 1 pm Eastern / 6 pm UK and include new looks at Forza Horizon 6, Fable, and the new game from Pokémon developers Game Freak, Beast of Reincarnation.

Now it’s claimed that the show won’t only feature those three games. According to Shinobi602, who has a history of reporting confidential information about upcoming games, the show will feature “a ‘secret’ fourth game.”

VGC can corroborate this and understands that the fourth game is a promising indie title from a third-party publisher.

The fourth title will round off an event mainly focused on Xbox‘s big first-party games planned for 2026. Forza Horizon 6, which was announced last year, and will take place in Japan, will be released on Xbox and PC before eventually coming to PlayStation 5.

Fable was announced in 2020 as part of the Xbox Games Showcase. The game, which is a reboot of the Lionhead RPG series, doesn’t currently have a release date. It’s understood Fable is also in development for PlayStation 5.

The Xbox Developer Direct will also include “the first in-depth look” at Beast of Reincarnation, the new game from Game Freak.

Game Freak is undoubtedly best known as the developer of the Pokémon series of RPGs. Game Freak, which was first founded as a magazine in 1982 and later re-formed as a game developer in 1989, has produced many games outside Pokémon over the years.

While the Pokémon titles are co-productions with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company, Game Freak titles, such as Pandoland, Pocket Card Jockey, and Tembo the Badass Elephant, are entirely independent.