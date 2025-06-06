The Wu-Tang game is official, and it’s a co-op action RPG featuring reimagined tracks
Ghostface Killah is calling on you to rescue his Wu brothers
Brass Lion Entertainment has announced Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver, a co-op action RPG featuring music from the acclaimed hip-hop group.
In Rise of the Deceiver, players will face increasingly challenging battle chambers to the tune of reimagined Wu-Tang Clan tracks, while decking out their own custom fighters, according to Brass Lion.
“To save their home of Shaolin, the Wu-Tang Clan must pass on their fantastical powers to a new generation of warriors,” a synopsis reads.
“You’ve been called to battle back the forces of an invading, corrupting force – the Deceiver. You and your friends will fight alongside the Wu-Tang Clan, calling on their powerful skills and timeless wisdom to restore Shaolin to a beacon of hope, community, and prosperity.”
Brass Lion Entertainment was founded in 2017 by Manverr Heir, Bryna Dabby Smith, and Rashad Redic.
Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver’s key features, via its developer, are:
Restore Shaolin – Ghostface Killah is calling on you to rescue his Wu brothers – who aid you in your battle to save the dreams of the people. Defeat the forces of the Deceiver to elevate Shaolin into a hopeful and thriving community.
Battle With the Wu – Harness the powers of the Wu-Tang Clan to fight fantastical enemies through the Chambers of a surreal dreamworld. Dynamic gameplay soundtrack, including classic Wu-Tang songs + new material, overseen by legendary producer Just Blaze.
Protect Ya Neck – Collect powerful Jewels to customize your fighting style and iconic fits to show off your drip. Combine forces with your friends in increasingly challenging battle Chambers and beat back the Deceiver’s swarms.
Game features:
Afro-surrealism intertwines with anime in the worlds of Shaolin and the Medium
- Increasing difficulty as players battle through the Chambers of the Medium
- Player customization to show off your drip and tailor your fighting style
- Fully supported 3-player co-op with a social hub in Shaolin
- Battle the Deceiver’s forces with the timeless wisdom and powers of the Wu-Tang Clan