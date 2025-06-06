The Wu-Tang game is official, and it’s a co-op action RPG featuring reimagined tracks

Brass Lion Entertainment has announced Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver, a co-op action RPG featuring music from the acclaimed hip-hop group.

In Rise of the Deceiver, players will face increasingly challenging battle chambers to the tune of reimagined Wu-Tang Clan tracks, while decking out their own custom fighters, according to Brass Lion.

“To save their home of Shaolin, the Wu-Tang Clan must pass on their fantastical powers to a new generation of warriors,” a synopsis reads.

“You’ve been called to battle back the forces of an invading, corrupting force – the Deceiver. You and your friends will fight alongside the Wu-Tang Clan, calling on their powerful skills and timeless wisdom to restore Shaolin to a beacon of hope, community, and prosperity.”

Brass Lion Entertainment was founded in 2017 by Manverr Heir, Bryna Dabby Smith, and Rashad Redic.

Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver was initially conceived as a tie-in to Angel of Dust, an upcoming thriller produced by Ghostface Killah, to be directed by the RZA under AOD Films.

“Creating Angel of Dust has been an incredible journey,” said Ghostface Killah. “Bringing the story to life through film was just the beginning. Now, with the development of the video game, we are immersing fans even deeper into this supernatural thriller universe. It’s about blending music, storytelling, and interactive experience. I can’t wait for fans to step into the darkness and discover what lies beneath.”

Brass Lion co-founders Bryna Dabby-Smith and Rashad Redic said: “We are beyond excited to finally share this game with the public, and to build upon the creative foundation of Angel of Dust with Ghostface Killah. We are honored to be entrusted with continuing to build upon the legacy of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, and help to create an experience that honors them and their body of work.”

Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver’s key features, via its developer, are: