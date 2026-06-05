The Wolf Among Us 2 and a remaster of the original announced at Summer Game Fest 2026

The Wolf Among Us 2 and The Wolf Among Us Remastered have been announced at Summer Game Fest 2026.

The Wolf Among Us 2 was originally announced in 2022 and is now confirmed to be releasing in 2027.

The game is being developed by PM Studios, along with Telltale, and is being produced alongside DC Vertigo and Warner Bros. It promises to finally continue the story that began with the original game in 2013.

The trailer showcases some surreal scenes that may please fans of the first game.

Bigby is finally back! This is your look at The Wolf Among Us Remastered. #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/Gvmiv1d7Je — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 5, 2026

It was also announced that The Wolf Among Us Remastered will be released in Holiday 2026, for players who need to catch up with the first game’s story.

Originally announced in February 2022 and previously due to arrive in 2023, The Wolf Among Us 2 was then scheduled for release in 2025, a window it obviously missed.

Telltale assured players back in 2024 that the game hadn’t been cancelled, following reports that the long-in-development sequel was facing issues.

“As a rule, we don’t comment on rumours and unsubstantiated Reddit threads,” a Telltale PR said at the time. “But development on The Wolf Among Us 2 continues and we’re excited to share more about the game with Telltale fans and our community when the time is right.”