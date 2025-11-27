The Witcher 4 won’t be appearing at The Game Awards, CDPR co-CEO says

Fans of The Witcher hoping to see a trailer for the fourth game at The Game Awards this year may want to temper their expectations.

CD Projekt co-CEO Michał Nowakowski posted a message on X on Wednesday expressing gratitude that The Witcher 4 had been nominated in the Most Anticipated Game category, but warned that neither it or any other CD Projekt game would otherwise be making an appearance during the show.

“I’m very happy to see The Witcher 4 nominated in the Most Anticipated Game category at The Game Awards,” he wrote. “Thanks to everyone who has already voted – your support means a lot of to us.

“We won’t be bringing any new content to TGA this year, but we’re, as always, excited to watch the show and celebrate this amazing industry’s great night alongside all of you.”

CD Projekt has previously stated that The Witcher 4 is in the full-scale production phase, and has already ruled out a 2026 release.

In a Q&A following its recent financial results, Nowakowski was asked to give more detail about how far the game was in development, and replied: “As we have already stated, The Witcher 4 is in the full-scale production phase. We’re not disclosing any details regarding the target release date, so there’s not a point in time I could refer to when answering such a question.

“The only thing we’re commenting is that we’re not launching in 2026, and we’re also not typically getting into any specifics regarding technical or design matters. There’s nothing out of the ordinary, I’d say, in that area happening with The Witcher 4 – it’s just full-scale production proceeding at its pace, as per our internal plans. I think that’s as much as we can say.”

Back in June, CD Projekt debuted a tech demo which it said was representative of what The Witcher 4 will look like on a base PS5 console, but didn’t show the game itself.

When some started the discuss the footage online as if it was the first look at the game, CD Projekt released a statement calling it “a tech demo, and a first look at the cutting-edge technology powering The Witcher 4 – but not The Witcher 4 itself”.

“It showcases the powerful foundation we’re building in close collaboration with Epic Games to push open-world design further than ever before and the core systems and features we’re developing using Unreal Engine 5,” it added.