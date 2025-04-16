The Witcher 4 beta test invites are a scam, CD Projekt Red warns

The Witcher 4 developer CD Projekt Red has warned players that invitations to take part in beta tests for the game are a scam.

In a post on the official Witcher account on X, the studio noted that some of its players have been reporting that they’ve been invited to play a beta version of the game.

According to CD Projekt Red, these invites are fraudulent, because no such beta tests for The Witcher 4 exist yet.

“Recently, we’ve been getting reports from some community members that they’ve been invited to a beta test of The Witcher 4 – this is a scam,” the message reads.

“We’ve been taking the necessary steps to take this fraudulent messaging down. That said, if you receive any invites to or stumble upon news of one, we kindly ask you to report the scam using the tools available to you in your email client or the social media platform you are using.

“Remember: professional monster slayers don’t fall for scams, they see right through them and slay them!”

The studio added that should it organise any beta tests for The Witcher 4 in the future, it will announce them on its social media channels and websites.

The first trailer for The Witcher 4 was shown at The Game Awards in December 2024, revealing that the game will follow Ciri, last seen in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

In an interview with VGC, narrative director Phillipp Weber said he knew the decision to change the series’ protagonist would be controversial with some fans, and that the team wants to prove it was the correct choice for the game.

Weber said he understood where the negativity from some fans was coming from, as he also loved playing as Geralt in the previous games, and said that if that’s what some fans think, then that’s a valid concern that the team wants to address with future reveals.

“I think we definitely knew it could be controversial for some people because of course, in the previous three Witcher games Geralt was the protagonist and I think everyone really loved playing as Geralt,” he told VGC.

“I really loved playing as Geralt, so I think we’re aware that if some people think right now that they would still prefer to be Geralt, I do think that’s a legitimate concern, so if this is where that concern is coming from, that’s valid.

“The best thing that we can do, and I think this is really our goal, is to prove that with Ciri, we can do a lot of interesting things so we can really make it worth it because this decision to have Ciri as a protagonist wasn’t made yesterday, we started making this a very long time ago.”