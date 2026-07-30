The Witcher 3 voice actor Doug Cockle shares photo of himself recording dialogue for Songs of the Past expansion

The Witcher 3 voice actor Doug Cockle has posted a photo of himself recording dialogue for the game’s upcoming expansion.

CD Projekt Red announced in May that The Witcher 3 would be getting a third expansion titled Songs of the Past, which is due for release next year.

Cockle, who has voiced protagonist Geralt of Rivia in all three main Witcher games as well as The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep animated film on Netflix, posted a photo of himself X, confirming that he will be returning for the game’s upcoming DLC.

“Oh don’t mind me… just visiting an old friend… and of course Roach,” Cockle posted, causing the official Witcher account to reply: “The Witcher and Roach back on the Path.”

Neither Cockle nor the official account explicitly confirmed that the voiceover was for Songs of the Past, and CD Projekt Red has also already confirmed that a remake of The Witcher is in development.

Given that Roach features in the third game, however, and given that voice acting is often one of the last major things done during development (in case the script has to be changed along the way), it’s all but certain that the photo refers to next year’s DLC.

Geralt’s presence in The Witcher 4 remains a mystery

Songs of the Past will be the third expansion for The Witcher 3, arriving more than a decade after the second, 2016’s Blood and Wine. CD Projekt is developing it alongside Fool’s Theory, “a team comprising industry veterans who worked on The Witcher 3”.

Its not yet known whether Geralt will feature in The Witcher 4 – which follows new protagonist Ciri, last seen in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – but Cockle previously said he got into trouble for claiming he was in it.

Back in August 2024, Cockle claimed he had yet to see a script for The Witcher 4, but also said: “We know that Geralt will be part of the game, we just don’t know how much. The game won’t focus on Geralt, so it’s not about him this time. We don’t know who it’s about, I’m excited to find out.”

Cockle then backtracked in December 2024, saying he “got slapped by CD Projekt”, adding: “I went off a rumour – I thought I’d seen somebody from CD Projekt say that Geralt will be in The Witcher 4 but he won’t be the main character, and I don’t actually know if that’s true now.

“They came back [to me] and they went ‘we haven’t put anything out there, don’t say anything’, so the truth is, the answer to your question is I don’t know what it’s going to be.”