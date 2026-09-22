The Witcher 3 Remastered will also turn the Xbox version into a Play Anywhere title, making the PC version available too

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered will include an extra bonus for Xbox players.

The Witcher 3 Remastered will be released on September 29 on all platforms, and players who already own The Witcher 3 will get to upgrade for free.

On Xbox, however, not only will The Witcher 3 owners get the free upgrade to Remastered, the game will also become an Xbox Play Anywhere title.

At the moment, The Witcher 3 is only a Smart Delivery title, which means it installs the Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S version of the game depending on which console is being used.

Following the upgrade to The Witcher 3 Remastered, however, it will gain Play Anywhere status, which means players will also get access to the PC version of the game at no extra cost.

Players will be able to download the PC version of The Witcher 3 Remastered from their Xbox app on PC, and will be able to sync their game save across both versions.

This also means they’ll be able to play the game on supported Xbox handheld devices, such as the Xbox ROG Ally series of handheld PCs.

The news was originally confirmed through CD Projekt Red‘s Japanese account, because it had to inform players that the PC version would be rated CERO Z. The Play Anywhere status will be applied in all regions, however.

Announced during Opening Night Live at Gamescom, The Witcher 3 Remastered makes sweeping upgrades to the 2015 RPG. The remaster will include visual upgrades, both previous expansions, and more quality-of-life fixes.

The Witcher 3 Remastered will also feature enhanced combat, enhanced traversal, and new SFX for certain powers. The in-game skill tree has also received a revamp, and transmogrification is also being added as part of the update. New combat finishers added.

Earlier this month CD Projekt Red confirmed that its announced remake of the original Witcher game is on hold for now, while it focuses on The Witcher 3’s upcoming expansion, Songs of the Past.