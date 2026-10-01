The Witcher 3 Remastered gets a new patch fixing DLSS and lighting issues

An update has been released for The Witcher 3: Remastered which fixes a number of performance issues.

As announced on the official Witcher account on X, the update applies to the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions of the game (specifically the Xbox Play Anywhere PC version).

According to CD Projekt Red, the new update fixes a bug in the Xbox Play Anywhere version on PC, in which players were unable to apply DLSS upscaling. That has now been fixed, and DLSS is now an option for players with Nvidia cards.

The patch also makes “various lighting adjustments, including fixing some interiors that appeared too dark”, according to the developer.

Finally, “various other adjustments” have been made to the console versions of the game to “ensure parity with the PC version”, though CD Projekt Red hasn’t detailed these adjustments yet.

The studio says it’s also preparing a hotfix for the PC version to address some players reporting that they were having issues saving their game. It’s also continuing to investigate the issues being reported through its Technical Support portal.

ðŸ“œ Witchers!



We've just released an update for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the PC Xbox Play Anywhere version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt â€” Remastered. You can see what's changed below:



- Fixed an issue where DLSS was unavailable in the Xbox Play Anywhere version ofâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/xCNbiStzeM — The Witcher (@thewitcher) October 1, 2026

CD Projekt Redâ€˜s remaster of the critically acclaimed 2015 action RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released this week on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC, both as a new standalone product and as a free update for existing owners of The Witcher 3.

The first reviews of the game started arriving on Monday, and have been universally positive, resulting in a current Metacritic score of 94 and making it the highest-scoring game of the year so far on the site.

The Witcher 3 Remastered makes sweeping upgrades to the 2015 RPG. The remaster includes visual upgrades, both previous expansions, and more quality-of-life fixes.

The remaster also features enhanced combat, enhanced traversal, and new SFX for certain powers. The in-game skill tree has also received a revamp, and transmogrification has also been added as part of the update.