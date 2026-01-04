The Witcher 3 is reportedly getting a surprise new expansion this year

CD Projekt Red is planning to release a brand new expansion for The Witcher 3 this year, according to reports.

Polish Noble Securities analyst Mateusz Chrzanowski said last month that he was expecting “the next paid add-on (DLC) for The Witcher 3” to be released in May 2026, according to a Polish website.

The report follows similar claims from a Polish games insider, Borys Nieśpielak, who said last year that the new content was secretly in development at Fool’s Theory, the same studio currently remaking The Witcher 1 for CD Projekt.

Eurogamer has since followed up with Nieśpielak, who told it that his information was verified by “several” independent sources.

He also pointed to a comment in CD Projekt’s recent financial report, in which CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said that, “there is a chance that new content hinted upon in recent calls and reports may see release in the coming year, having an impact on our results”.

A spokesperson for CD Projekt Red told the publication that it does not comment on rumour or speculation.

CD Projekt is currently working on multiple The Witcher projects, including The Witcher 4, a remake of The Witcher 1, and a multiplayer game set within The Witcher universe.

Last summer, the company debuted a The Witcher 4 tech demo, which it said was representative of what The Witcher 4 will look like on a base PS5 console, but didn’t show the game itself.

When some started discussing the footage online as if it were the first look at the game, CD Projekt released a statement calling it “a tech demo, and a first look at the cutting-edge technology powering The Witcher 4 – but not The Witcher 4 itself”.

“It showcases the powerful foundation we’re building in close collaboration with Epic Games to push open-world design further than ever before and the core systems and features we’re developing using Unreal Engine 5,” it added.