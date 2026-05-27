The Witcher 3 is officially getting a third expansion, Songs of the Past

CD Projekt has officially announced that a third expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Songs of the Past, is coming next year.

Songs of the Past will launch in 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, the company said on Wednesday, and was developed by Fool’s Theory.

“Songs of the Past will return players to the role of legendary monster slayer Geralt of Rivia for a brand new adventure when it launches in 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC,” an announcement reads.

“CD Projekt Red is co-developing the expansion with Fool’s Theory, a team comprising industry veterans who worked on The Witcher 3.”

More details on Songs of the Past will be released in late summer 2026, CD Projekt said, dispelling expectations that it would reveal the long-rumored expansion in an anniversary live stream later this week.

However, in a message on social media, the studio confirmed it had indeed originally planned to announce Songs of the Past in Thursday’s live stream, but a launcher leak moved up its plans.

“We originally planned to make this big reveal during our REDstreams tomorrow, but let’s say we found something we didn’t yet expect on RED Launcher,” it said.

The live stream, which is planned to take place on May 28 at 11am ET / 4pm BST, marks the tenth anniversary of The Witcher 3’s fan-favorite expansion, Blood and Wine.

CD Projekt is currently working on multiple The Witcher projects, including The Witcher 4, a remake of The Witcher 1, and a multiplayer game set within The Witcher universe.

Last summer, the company debuted a The Witcher 4 tech demo, which it said was representative of what The Witcher 4 will look like on a base PS5 console, but didn’t show the game itself.