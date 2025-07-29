The VGC Patreon is one year old today: here’s what we’re doing to celebrate

In July last year, we launched VGC on Patreon. In the year since, we’ve put out dozens of bonus videos, podcasts, and more on our Patreon page, as well as adding extra features like the ability to browse the VGC website without ads.

VGC on Patreon has made a massive difference to how we run the site, and has supported us during a difficult time in media.

If you’ve already joined as a Patron, we can’t thank you enough for your support over the past year, whether you’ve just signed up or been around since the day we launched.

To celebrate, we’ve got some exciting content set to drop in August, including our first ever Patreon exclusive merchandise offer.

Content coming in August

We’re not only celebrating our anniversary in August, we’re also dialling up the content for a jam-packed month of exclusives over on Patreon.

The VGC team has been scattered to the four corners of the globe over the summer, so we’ve got a lot of extra Patreon content covering these trips.

The Lost LA Files – Earlier this year, Jordan visited LA for back-to-back press events for Split Fiction and Lies of P. Both events were vlogged and will now be released as a double feature this month.

Chris Scullion: Our Man in Japan – Chris just spent the past three weeks in Japan visiting a variety of game-themed locations, and will be bringing you his vlog from his trip, including an inside look at BitSummit, later this month.

Pokemon World Championships 2025 Vlog – Later this month, Jordan will achieve a lifelong dream of attending the Pokémon World Championships and will bring you along with him in video form. Expect a large vlog at the end of the month.

VGC Special: Summer Game Fest – Finally, our Summer Game Fest vlog will be released this month.

In addition to all of this, we’ll still be releasing our regular Patreon content including our Off-Topic podcast, our retro podcast Chatting Vintage Games and our video series Acceptable in the 90s, as well as Chris’s weekly newsletters.

Patreon exclusive merch: VGC Logo Badges

To celebrate one year of VGC’s Patreon, we’ve commissioned our first-ever merchandise, exclusively available to Patreon members. We’ve ordered a limited run of high-quality enamel pin badges featuring the VGC logo. These badges will be shipped at the end of August and will ship worldwide.

We won’t be selling the badges; instead, they’ll be tied to your membership. To receive a badge, you’ll need to do one of the following:

Join VGC on Patreon, or upgrade your current membership tier between today and August 31, or

Gift a membership of any tier, or

If you have been a Season Ticket Holder or higher at any point, you’ll get the badge for free.

We’re currently waiting on a production image from the manufacturer, and we’ll post this to our Discord server when it arrives. We’ve ordered 100 of these badges. If more than 100 badges are claimed, we’ll order a smaller production run for the remaining badges.

Thank you as ever for your support, and we look forward to providing you with even more exclusive content as the VGC Patreon enters its second year.