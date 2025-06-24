The UK leg of the Death Stranding world tour takes place next week, and tickets are available now.

The Death Stranding World Strand Tour 2 kicked off in Los Angeles during Summer Game Fest, then moved on to Sydney, Australia on June 14.

The next event will take place in Tokyo, Japan on June 26, followed by one in Paris, France on June 28, but information has now been revealed for the London, UK leg.

Set to take place on Monday, June 30, the UK event will be held at Outernet in London, with tickets on sale now costing £33.66 each.

“Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the event will include a special appearance by Hideo Kojima and an exclusive live performance by Caroline Polacheck of her song On the Beach featured on the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach soundtrack, followed by a panel discussion focused on the game’s music,” the event’s description reads.

Unlike the Summer Game Fest Death Stranding 2 event, the London leg will not be live-streamed online.

According to Kojima Productions, exclusive merchandise based on Death Stranding 2 will also be available at a one-day only popup shop located at The Outernet.

As part of the DEATH STRANDING WORLD STRAND TOUR 2, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS will host a special evening event at The Outernet in central London to celebrate the launch of DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH! #KojimaProductions Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the event will include a special… pic.twitter.com/vxsU6VRM5p — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) June 24, 2025

Following the UK event, the remaining legs for the Death Stranding 2 tour will be held in South Korea on July 4, Taiwan on July 6, Hong Kong on July 9, China on July 12, Saudi Arabia in August, Brazil in October and Italy in November.

VGC’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach review calls it “an all-time great sequel” and one of Kojima’s best.

“Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is an epic, big budget sequel to Kojima’s controversial cult classic,” we wrote. “It offers a better story, an excellent cast of characters, and beautiful world to reconnect.

“Death Stranding 2 feels like the product of everything that’s happened to Kojima since he left Konami, and it’s easily one of 2025’s very best.

“With a stunning world, greatly expanded gameplay and player choice, and one of Kojima’s most compelling casts and narratives, it significantly improves on the original in virtually every way.”