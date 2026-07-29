The TMNT DLC pack is now available for Sonic Racing CrossWorlds

The fifth of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds’ paid DLC packs is available now.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pack is based on the designs from the Mutant Mayhem series of TMNT movies and cartoons.

The pack includes Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo as playable characters, as well as a new Pizzafire Van vehicle.

It also adds a New York City track, and new music tracks inspired by the TMNT series. Each character will also have six different emotes.

The TMNT Pack is available as part of the game’s Season Pass, which is included with the Digital Deluxe Edition or can be bought for $29.99. The TMNT Pack can also be bought on its own for $5.99.

The Season Pass includes six DLC packs, of which the newly released TMNT Pack is the sixth. Previous packs have featured characters, vehicles, tracks and music from Minecraft, SpongeBob SquarePants, Pac-Man and Mega Man.

The addition of the TMNT now brings the total number of playable characters – including unlockables, pre-order bonuses and DLC – to 55.

The final pass still to be released is based on the animated series Avatar, and will be released in October, adding Aang and Katara as playable characters.

Sega also confirmed during Summer Game Fest that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will be getting a Year 2 pass featuring six further DLC collaborations, revealing that the first two will be based on Godzilla and Evangelion.

As well as the paid DLC, Sega has been adding free guest characters from other Sega IP on a monthly basis. Since launch it’s added Hatsune Miku, Joker from Persona, Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon, NiGHTS, AiAi from Super Monkey Ball, Tangle and Whisper from the IDW Sonic comic book series, Red from Angry Birds, Goro Majima from Like a Dragon and Arle from Puyo Puyo to the game.

Recently, it added Classic Sonic – the ‘chunkier’ version of Sonic seen in the original 8-bit and 16-bit games – while Axel from Crazy Taxi is coming in August, and Amigo from Samba de Amigo is coming in September.

VGC’s Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds review called the game “a great alternative to Mario Kart’s new open-world focus”, noting that Nintendo‘s decision to tweak its formula for Mario Kart World makes Sega’s offering the best option for those seeking a ‘traditional’ karting game.