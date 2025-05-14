The title of The Super Mario Bros Movie sequel has accidentally been revealed early

The title of the sequel to The Super Mario Bros Movie has accidentally been revealed early by NBCUniversal.

In a press release published on the NBCUniversal website for its Upfront Showcase, the company revealed the name of the second Mario movie in a section on Peacock streaming, referring to it as Super Mario World.

“An exciting range of films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation and Illumination were presented, including Megan 2.0, Nobody 2, Bad Guys 2, How to Train Your Dragon, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Black Phone 2, HIM, The Phoenician Scheme, Super Mario World, Shrek, and Minions,” the press release stated.

“These films stream first exclusively on Peacock after their theatrical and PVOD windows, making it a uniquely positioned powerhouse for blockbuster success — driving viewership, premium advertising opportunities and cultural impact with must-watch entertainment experiences such as Wicked.”

The statement has since been edited on the NBCUniversal website, with the Super Mario World name removed, suggesting it may have been revealed too early.

The name would make sense, given how the original film ends (spoilers follow in the next few paragraphs).

In a post-credits sequence at the end of The Super Mario Bros movie, the film cuts to the sewers under New York and reveals that there’s a Yoshi egg sitting there. As the egg starts to hatch, the camera cuts to black and Yoshi’s trademark “Yoshi” cry can be heard.

Given that Super Mario World on the SNES marked the debut of Yoshi, then, it seems that Yoshi will form the main basis of the second movie’s plot.

The Super Mario Bros Movie grossed a total of $1.36 billion worldwide, second only that year to Barbie ($1.44 billion). It was the third-largest grossing PG movie in US history, and the 17th overall, out-selling such movies as The Dark Knight, Frozen II and every Star Wars movie except for Episode VII and VIII.

Last year Nintendo and Illumination confirmed that the second movie, which it said was based on “the world of Super Mario Bros” (giving more credence to the Super Mario World title), will be released on April 3, 2026.