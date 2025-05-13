The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is getting no more content or support, as developer says it’s now ‘fully realized’

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game will be receiving no more extra content or support, because its developer believes the game is now complete.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was released in August 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC, and is an asymmetrical online multiplayer game where four ‘victims’ have to escape three members of the Sawyer family from the notorious 1974 horror film.

In a press statement, Gun Interactive said that it considered the game “fully realised” and that it’s now focusing fully on other projects.

“We feel proud of the game we’ve made and we’re happy that we’re at a point where we feel The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has reached its full potential,” the statement said.

“From the very beginning, we’ve always had a clear and concise vision for this game. We wanted to push the envelope on multiplayer asymmetrical horror, shed light on this iconic film to a newer generation, and place folks into the beautiful but macabre world of Muerto County and we feel we have achieved that.

“For instance, telling the story of Maria Flores and her friends while bringing horror icons into the franchise like Kane Hodder, Barbara Crampton, Scout Taylor Compton, and Skeet Ulrich was incredibly rewarding and important to us.

“While creating something new, we still sought to honor the 1974 film authentically, working from Kim Henkel’s character bible as well as bringing back franchise favorites Bill Mosely and Ed Neal. And at this point, we feel that we have seen The Texas Chain Saw Massacre fully realized.

“With that being said, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will not be receiving any further future content or support. This means that there will be no more DLC, balance updates, or bug fixes, after our upcoming May patch. You can still expect a few more patches in the future in order to transition towards peer-to-peer matchmaking.”

The studio stressed that this does not mean The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be delisted from digital stores, and that the game “will still be playable”, but said that it was important to both the development team and the players that a line had to be drawn under its continuous evolution at some point.

“As a creative studio, it’s imperative to communicate that we’ve seen this vision through to the natural creative end,” it said. “We are a scrappy group of horror heads and artists continuously working on bringing cinematic experiences to you all. We appreciate the folks who understand the vision we are bringing to the asymmetrical multiplayer horror space because let’s face it, it may not be for everyone.

“But those who get it, those who have widened their gaming circles to play The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, those who have revelled in the terror, horror, and beauty of this world with their friends keep us motivated and ready to continue to do what we do best – make your favorite horror games. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”