The Switch version of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is getting a patch to improve its resolution, Sega says

The recently released Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will soon look better on Switch, according to Sega.

The action platformer was released last week to widespread critical acclaim, but Switch players have been complaining that the game could be running at a better resolution on their system.

Sega has seemingly agreed, informing players on its official Japanese X account that it’s working on an update which will make the game look better.

“Based on player feedback, we are currently developing an update patch to improve screen resolution for the Nintendo Switch version of the game,” Sega said.

“Please wait a little while until the patch is released. We hope you continue to enjoy Shinobi: Art of Vengeance.”

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is the first new game in Shinobi’s series in 14 years, the last being a 3DS game simply titled Shinobi.

The game is developed by Lizardcube, a French studio with previous experience in resurrecting Sega franchises, having developed Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap and co-developed Streets of Rage 4.

VGC’s 5-star Shinobi: Art of Vengeance review, which was based on the PC version, calls the game “superb”, praising its action, its detailed hand-drawn visuals and its soundtrack, which was composed by Shinobi veteran Yuzo Koshiro (Streets of Rage) and Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania).

“It’s been too long since we had a new Shinobi game, but Art of Vengeance has been more than worth the wait,” we wrote. “With tremendous visuals, an exceptional soundtrack and a compelling combat system that makes each fight a delight, this elevates Sega’s action platformer to new heights in the same way Lizardcube previously did with Streets of Rage 4. Exceptional.”