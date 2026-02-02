The Switch version of Apex Legends will shut down this summer

The Switch version of Apex Legends will shut down in the summer, developer Respawn has announced.

The game originally launched of PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2019 before being ported to Switch in 2021.

Now the Switch version will terminate in a few seasons’ time, Respawn has warned, with the start of Season 30 marking the end of the Switch game.

“Season 29 will be the final update for Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch,” the studio announced on X. “Future seasons of Apex Legends will continue to be available on Nintendo Switch 2.

“Starting August 4, 2026 (Season 30), Apex Legends will no longer be playable on the Nintendo Switch system. Until August 4, 2026, players can continue to jump into the action, earn rewards, and enjoy matches per usual.”

Players will be able to continue buying in-game currency right up until the game is shut down, with Respawn advising that players who then move over to the Switch 2 version will continue to have access to their existing balance.

While the game does support cross-progression on other platforms, this doesn’t apply to currency purchased or earned on Switch, which remains exclusive to Nintendo consoles. Items bought on Switch will still cross over to other systems, just not the currency itself.

As such, Switch players who have Apex Coins in their balance will have to either spend them before August 4 and move over to another platform, or upgrade to the Switch 2 version to keep their balance.

“Apex Legends will continue to be available on all other supported platforms,” the studio added. “As we continue to evolve Apex Legend’s content and technical foundation, our goal is to deliver a high quality experience.

“Thanks to Nintendo’s investment in the Nintendo Switch 2, the platform offers a great handheld experience for Apex Legends. We are deeply grateful to the Nintendo community that has been with us on this journey since Day 1, and we hope to see you on the Dropship on Nintendo Switch 2.”