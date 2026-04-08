The Switch 2 version of 007 First Light has been delayed until this summer

The Switch 2 version of 007 First Light has been delayed until later in the summer.

Developer and publisher IO Interactive announced the delay on the official 007 First Light account on X, where it also reiterated that the other versions of the game are still set to release on May 27 as planned.

“007 First Light comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 27, 2026, and Nintendo Switch 2 later this summer,” the post reads.

“We’re excited to see players discovering James Bond’s reimagined origin story, and we are looking forward to bringing you the best game experience possible across all platforms.”

The game had already been delayed on all formats – its original release date was planned to be March 27 before IO Interactive announced it had been put back by two months.

““007 First Light is our most ambitious project to date, and the team has been fully focused on delivering an unforgettable James Bond experience, bringing together breathtaking action, globe-trotting, spycraft, gadgets, car chases, and more,” IO Interactive CEO and game director Hakan Abrak said at the time.

“As an independent developer and publisher, this decision allows us to ensure the experience meets the level of quality you players deserve on day one. The game is progressing well and is fully playable from beginning to end, so these additional two months will allow us to further polish and refine the experience, ensuring we deliver the strongest possible version at launch.”

007 First Light comes to PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 27th, 2026, and Nintendo Switch 2 later this summer. We're excited to see players discovering James Bond's reimagined origin story, and we are looking forward to bringing you the best game experience possible… — 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) April 8, 2026

The game – which is being framed as an origin story – will star Patrick Gibson as an inexperienced 26-year-old Bond, as he takes on an MI6 mission which will grant him 00 status if he’s successful.

It will also star Gemma Chan – star of Eternals, Crazy Rich Asians and Sherlock – as Dr Selina Tan, a “a brilliant and passionate academic with a background in psychology and game theory whose role at MI6 is critical in Bond’s journey to earning the 00 status in 007 First Light”.

It has also been announced that singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz will star as one of the game’s villains. He’ll be playing Bawma, “the largest black-market dealer in the Western Hemisphere who’s as charismatic as he is unpredictable”.