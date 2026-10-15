The Switch 2 version of 007 First Light finally gets a new release date

IO Interactive has confirmed its latest release date for the Switch 2 version of 007 First Light.

The game is now scheduled to release on Switch 2 on March 18, 2027, with pre-orders available now.

This means the Switch 2 version will be released around a year after it was originally supposed to, before it was subject to numerous delays.

IO Interactive‘s game was originally supposed to be released on all formats on March 27, 2026 but was delayed to May 27, 2026 – when it did indeed launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

It was then announced that the Switch 2 version would be delayed further to the third quarter of 2026, then in September IO said it was being pushed back further to March 2027, without specifying a date at the time.

At the time of writing, it appears that IO has only confirmed a Deluxe Edition of the game for Switch 2, priced at $69.99 / €69.99 / £69.99. This gives access to the Gleaming Lighter, Gleaming Earphones, Gleaming Dart Gun, and Gleaming Pen gadgets, alongside four additional outfits – the Day of the Dead, the Desert Explorer, the Silent Anchor, and the Gentleman Operator.

Pre-ordering the Switch 2 version will also give players “early access” to a GoldenEye suit.

Last month technical producer Cristina Vega explained why 007 First Light had to be delayed for a third time on Switch 2, saying it wasn’t due to any unexpected issues.

“While being delayed for a third time is certainly disappointing news for fans, this decision was also made for their benefit,” she explained.

“The development team had been pushing hard for a long time and needed a brief breather, and combined with requests from marketing and various other factors, we had no choice but to postpone the release date to March 2027 once again.

“Ultimately, we decided on another delay because we want fans to experience the game in its most polished form on Switch 2, so we ask for your understanding.”