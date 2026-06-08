The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has finally passed $1 billion globally, making it the first 2026 film to do so

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has finally passed the $1 billion global box office milestone.

The Universal and Illumination sequel to The Super Mario Bros Movie was released back in April, and while ticket sales have been slower than the first film it’s still been edging closer to the $1 billion target.

As reported by Deadline, that target was finally reached in the film’s 10th weekend, making it the first film to hit $1 billion globally in 2026.

In the US the film has a total box office of $428.5 million, making it the highest grossing domestic film of 2026 so far. Its rest of the world figure now sits at $571.5 million, making it the highest grossing US movie overseas this year.

According to Box Office Mojo, this means the film’s total worldwide gross sits at $1,000,028,930.

It’s also the second highest grossing video game movie of all time, behind The Super Mario Bros Movie (which ended with a global box office of $1.36 billion).

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s continued progress means both films combined are now sitting at $2.3 billion, making Super Mario the ninth highest grossing animated franchise of all time, overtaking Madagascar.

Crucially, it’s done this in just two movies, while Madagascar took seven films to hit $2.26 billion. Only Inside Out ($2.56b), Frozen ($2.73b) and Zootopia ($2.89b) have done better with just two movies.

VGC’s Super Mario Galaxy Movie review says the film “knows exactly what it is – big silly fun” suggesting that Nintendo fans will enjoy it even though it won’t win over any naysayers.

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an action-packed visual spectacle with a loveable cast of characters and endless surprises for diehard fans,” we said.

“Largely, the same issues from the first movie remain – notably, a threadbare plot and rocket-powered pacing leaving characters disappointingly undeveloped – but Nintendo diehards and families are likely to have a stellar time.”