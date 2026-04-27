The Super Mario Galaxy Movie digital streaming release is reportedly next week

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s digital release is coming next week, it’s claimed.

According to When to Stream (and as spotted by Forbes), the film will be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, May 5.

Although Universal Pictures has yet to officially announce this, Forbes notes that the source is typically accurate with its release date reveals, suggesting the eventual official announcement will likely confirm the same date.

It should be noted that this is the release date for purchasing the film digitally, not its appearance on streaming services like Netflix.

The film will reportedly be available for $24.99 on numerous platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, YouTube Movies & TV, and Fandango at Home. This will allow users to buy and ‘own’ the film, streaming it as often as they like.

Alternatively, they will be able to rent the film for a 48-hour period, which Forbes predicts will likely cost $19.99.

While a digital release a month after a theatrical release may seem quick – especially given that the film was only released in Japan last week – it’s almost in line with The Super Mario Bros Movie, which was released theatrically on April 5, 2023 and digitally on May 16, 2023.

Further reading 1 The Super Mario Galaxy Movie knows exactly what it is: big, silly fun The sequel is unlikely to win over naysayers, but Nintendo diehards and families are in for a stellar time

It’s not yet confirmed when the film will start to appear on subscription streaming services, but the first film appeared on Peacock on August 3, four months after the original release.

In the US, Universal and Netflix have a long-term deal for Universal’s animated films, meaning when The Super Mario Galaxy Movie does appear on subscription streaming in the US, it will likely stream on Peacock for the first four months, then Netflix for the next 10 months, then back to Peacock for four months.

According to Deadline, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie now has a global cumulative box office of $831.4 million, bringing it ever closer to the $1 billion milestone. The film was released in Japan last Friday, April 24, and opened at number 1 with a total box office of $9.8 million, just behind that of the first movie.

Japan’s eventual total for the first film was almost $102 million, meaning if Galaxy can come close to that again the $1 billion worldwide gross milestone will be within touching distance.