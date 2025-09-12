The Super Mario Bros Movie 2’s title may have leaked two months ago in a photo of deodorant cans

A new website domain registration has suddenly lent more credibility to a previous ‘leak’ claiming to reveal the name of the next Super Mario Bros Movie.

Two months ago an image was posted on Reddit of two cans of Old Spice deodorant with images of Luigi and Yoshi on them, and branded with a logo saying The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The cans appeared to be limited edition Mario-themed deodorants, including a vanilla-scented Luigi-themed one named Desert Detour and a fruit-scented Yoshi-themed one called Brooklyn Bounce.

At the time some dismissed the image as a fake, given that the tie-in was an unusual one, and that one of the cans showed an image of a Tostarenan, a Day of the Dead-style character from Super Mario Odyssey rather than Galaxy.

Others pointed out that back in May an NBCUniversal press release briefly referred to a movie called Super Mario World before it was quickly edited out, appearing to suggest that the second movie would be called this. As such, the Super Mario Galaxy Movie ‘leak’ came and went without much traction.

However, ahead of today’s Nintendo Direct, new information has appeared that suggests the previous image may have been more legitimate than previously believed.

As spotted by UnivNintendo editor ‘Necro’ Felipe and shared on X, NBCUniversal registered domain names for ‘supermariogalaxy-lefilm.com’ and ‘supermariogalaxy-lapelicula.com’ on September 10.

Wario64 then noted that Universal had also registered the ‘supermariogalaxy.movie’ domain name on September 3, also noting that it had previously used the (still active) URL thesupermariobros.movie for the first film’s website.

These aren’t necessarily guarantees that the next film will be called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Universal could have been registering these domain names in advance of a third movie, to prevent others claiming them early and potentially holding the studio to ransom.

However, Nintendeal then reported (and we have since confirmed) that Old Spice owner Procter & Gamble did register trademarks for Brooklyn Bounce and Desert Detour in Canada back in July, two weeks before the image was originally shared.

It also registered trademarks for Cosmic Quest, Castle Crush and Space Mischief on the same day, suggesting there may be three other scents potentially including Mario, Peach and Bowser.

If the cans are indeed genuine, then, and the movie is in fact called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, then it also appears that the film will see Luigi travelling to the desert at one point and meeting a Tostarenan from Super Mario Odyssey.

The Brooklyn Bounce can also suggests that Yoshi will be in New York at some point, but the post-credits scene in The Super Mario Bros Movie already confirmed this.

It seems increasingly likely that the second Super Mario Bros Movie – including potential confirmation of the title – will feature in today’s Nintendo Direct.

According to Nintendo, the stream will be broadcast online on Friday, September 12 at 9am ET / 2pm BST, and feature “roughly 60 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games” – a runtime which makes it the longest ever general Nintendo Direct.