The Sonic movie’s producer is turning Tetris into a CG-animated adventure series

Tetris is getting its own animated series inspired by the gaming classic’s puzzle-solving gameplay.

Announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Tetris: World Builders is a new CG-animated adventure series which The Tetris Company says will blend “imaginative storytelling with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics) inspired problem-solving”.

The series is being developed by French animation studio TeamTO alongside veteran executive producer Chuck Williams, who notably helped adapt Sega‘s successful Sonic the Hedgehog movie, and is attached to other game projects like the upcoming Pac-Man movie.

A synopsis for Tetris: World Builders reads: “When massive, mysterious Tetrimino blocks begin raining from the sky, a fearless team of young ‘World Builders’ must help their world adapt and evolve.

“Using ingenuity, collaboration, and STEAM-based thinking, the Scouts transform unexpected challenges into exciting new opportunities, reshaping landscapes, solving community problems, and building a brighter future together.”

Maya Rogers, CEO of The Tetris Company, commented: “For more than 40 years, Tetris has brought people together through a universal language of logic and play.

“With Tetris: World Builders, we are expanding the Tetris universe in an entirely new way, transforming one of the most iconic games of all time into a new adventure that inspires creativity, collaboration, and discovery.”

Tara Sibel Demren, TeamTO COO, added: “There is something uniquely compelling about translating Tetris into a living, cinematic animated universe.

“With Tetris: World Builders, we have the opportunity to introduce human child characters into the world of Tetris for the very first time, allowing audiences to experience this ever-evolving universe through an emotional and character-driven lens.”