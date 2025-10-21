The Simpsons is reportedly coming to Fortnite, including an entire Springfield map

Fortnite is due to get an entire mini season dedicated to The Simpsons, including new skins and a full map.

That’s according to leaks from numerous Fortnite insiders, who have datamined the game’s latest update and found more information on the apparent upcoming tie-in.

Whereas Fortnite has seen countless crossovers over the past few years, most of these are limited to skins or items found in the in-game store.

On rare occasions, an IP is considered big enough to get a mode dedicated to it – as with the recent KPop Demon Hunters content, which included the return of Horde Rush mode as the newly rebranded Demon Rush.

Rarer still, however, are the times when an IP crossover is such a big deal that Fortnite commits an entire season (or month-long mini-season) to it, as was the case with the Star Wars themed Galactic Battle season which ran earlier this year.

This appears to be the treatment being given to The Simpsons, with leakers suggesting that not only will the game be getting Simpsons character skins, it’ll also be getting an entire mini season dedicated to The Simpsons.

According to Fortnite leaker NotPalo, the game will receive an entire Springfield map, with separate sections including the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant.

EXCLUSIVO: Tendremos un mapa completamente Tematizado de Springfield de Los Simpsons. Una zona es la Planta Nuclear y es muy parecido a la imagen. vía: @SpushFNBR y yo pic.twitter.com/tTn56UAJjI — NotPalo (@NotPaloleaks) October 19, 2025

NotPalo also revealed that the Springfield map will be cel-shaded, keeping in line with the art style of The Simpsons animated series.

It’s also been claimed that The Simpsons skins will have their own Lego versions for use in Fortnite’s Lego-themed modes. Not every licensed Fortnite skin comes with a Lego version, meaning sometimes a purchased skin can’t be used in the Lego modes.

It’s rare the The Simpsons appears as a crossover IP in video games. One of the most notable was Lego Dimensions, which included its own Lego version of Springfield.

There hasn’t been an official Simpsons video game for 18 years now, not since The Simpsons Game, which was released by EA in 2007.

After that EA, which held the Simpsons licence, focused on releasing mobile games, the most popular being The Simpsons: Tapped Out, which was released in 2021 and lasted for 12 years before being removed from app stores on October 31, 2024. The Simpsons-themed Fortnite season is said to be launching on November 1, exactly one year and one day after the delisting of Tapped Out.

Fortnite developer Epic Games has a longstanding working relationship with The Simpsons owner Disney. The pair have collaborated on numerous projects together, and are currently in the process of creating a Disney universe connected to Fortnite.

In August, Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney rejected claims that some executives at the company are unhappy with the speed of decision-making at Disney, potentially slowing work on a Disney-themed “all-new games and entertainment universe” coming to Fortnite.

A prominent Fortnite insider claimed in February that Fortnite’s Disney universe had moved to a “stable” build, while the Wall Street Journal claimed the universe, which is reportedly internally codenamed Bulldog, isn’t scheduled to launch before fall 2026.