The remake of The Simpsons: Hit & Run that was rumoured to be in development may now have been cancelled.

There’s been some speculation that a remake was in the works, particularly when its studio Radical Entertainment returned this year as New Radical Games and included Hit & Run artwork on its homepage that was slightly different to that of the original game.

This was then followed by apparent confirmation by Simpsons creator Matt Groening, who seemingly let slip during the D23 conference in August that the original game was returning.

Now it appears that we may never see a remake after all, with New Radical Games senior game designer Darren Evenson posting on LinkedIn that the studio’s unannounced project had been scrapped and he was now looking for work as a result.

“It seems that not even a fantastic project with an absolutely incredible team is immune from the current state of the industry right now, as what we were working on at New Radical Games (although mind-blowingly awesome) was part of a whole gaggle of cancellations,” he wrote. “A gaggle, I say!

“Oh, you silly suits with spreadsheets… will you EVER learn? If you don’t make the game, you can’t make the money… and if you don’t make the money, then you don’t get the power… and… well, there’s more to that quote, but I digress.

“For the first time in my career, I am Available For Work and looking for a new exciting opportunity where I can make some fun games with some great people! Please reach out, shout out, or perform some interpretive dance if you know of an opportunity that a hip cat like me could groove to.”

Groening said in August that Hit & Run was “coming back in some form”

While Evenson doesn’t explicitly say that he’s referring to The Simpsons Hit & Run, the “will you ever learn” echoes a popular Troy McClure line from the show (“oh, Shakazaramesh, will you ever learn?”).

His line about “if you don’t make the money, then you don’t get the power” could refer to the movie Scarface, where Tony Montana says: “In this country, you gotta make the money first. Then when you get the money, you get the power. Then when you get the power, then you get the women.”

Radical Entertainment also developed Scarface: The World is Yours, which means Evenson may have been referring to a Scarface game instead. The Simpsons does include a parody of this line too, however, where a sleeping Homer defending a pile of sugar says: “In America, first you get the sugar, then you get the power, then you get the women.”

During a Simpsons panel at the D23 conference in August, the panel was asked whether, now that a second Simpsons Movie was on the way, there was the potential for a second Hit & Run game too.

“That would certainly be a treat,” The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman said. Selman co-wrote the original Hit & Run game, as well as its predecessor The Simpsons: Road Rage.

“I don’t know if I’m speaking out of turn, [but] I think the original game is coming back in some form,” Groening then said, to gasps in the audience.

“Or… not,” Selman comedically interjected, seemingly trying to de-escalate Groening’s apparent confirmation. Groening then quickly changed the subject by telling an anecdote about the making of the games instead.