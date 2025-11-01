The Simpsons has now arrived in Fortnite, with a month-long season and Springfield map

After much speculation, The Simpsons has finally arrived in Fortnite today, starting at 4.30pm ET / 8.30pm GMT.

A brand new island based on Springfield is available for the next month, offering what Epic Games calls a “fast-paced, back to basics Battle Royale experience” for up to 80 players.

The new map will be accompanied by a Springfield Battle Pass, which includes numerous rewards including premium skins such as Homer, Marge, Flanders, Blinky Fishstick and Springfielder Peely.

According to Epic Games, new content will be added each week, offering “new Simpsons-themed gameplay, shop offerings and more”.

To promote each week’s gameplay narrative and map updates, four original The Simpsons shorts co-produced by Grace Films and Epic Games will be published on Disney+, Fortnite‘s social channels and the Fortnite ‘Quests’ tab on November 1, 10, 17 and 24.

Players who link their Epic account and their Disney account before February 28, 2026 will also get Kang and Kodos’ ship as a glider.

Locations in Springfield Island which can visited by the player include:

The Simpsons’ house

Moe’s Tavern

Kwik-E-Mart

Krusty Burger

The Android‘s Dungeon & Baseball Card Shop

Springfield Nuclear Power Plant

Burns Manor

Lego Fortnite players will also see a Simpsons-themed event taking place in Lego Fortnite BrickLife, with Krusty Burger seemingly trying to compete with the game’s Durrr Burger.

The arrival of The Simpsons coincides with the arrival of Sidekicks, ally pets which can accompany the player as they play Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite and other modes.

The first Sidekick, banana dog Peels, will be available as part of the Springfield Battle Pass, while other sidekicks, including Bonesy, Spike and Lil’ Raptor will be added to the Fortnite Shop on November 7.

Players who also play Rocket League will find some Simpsons-themed challenges there too, allowing them to unlock rewards like the Blinky Topper, Homer’s Hedges Player Banner and Waste Wheels, as well as the ability to buy Homer’s Car from the shop.