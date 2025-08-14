The Settlers 2 is coming to Amiga after nearly 30 years, and it’s an official Ubisoft release

A brand new Amiga game is coming out this year, and it’s a sequel that some players have been waiting 30 years for.

The Settlers 2: Gold Edition will be released on Amiga on October 18, finally bringing the city-building strategy game to the computer where the series began.

While the game is being published by German company Look Behind You, it has also been officially licensed by Ubisoft and will feature the Ubisoft logo on the box.

The first Settlers game was originally released on Amiga in 1993, before being ported to PC the following year.

Praised for its merging of Populous-like God game mechanics and SimCity-like building mechanics, the game received widespread critical acclaim with most Amiga magazines scoring it 90% or above.

However, when the sequel arrived in 1996, it was only released on PC, meaning the Amiga players who loved the first game had to miss out.

“Back in the day, every Amiga fan felt the same – we looked enviously at The Settlers II on the PC and knew it would have been perfect for the Amiga,” the new version’s project manager Simon Neumann said in a statement. “Our port of the game brings its legacy to a close.”

Zwei Legenden, endlich vereint! Die Siedler II erobert ab 18. Oktober den Amiga! Mit offizieller Lizenz von @UbisoftDE wurde es in einer Gold Edition mit historischem Feingefühl entwickelt. Vorbestellbar auf unserer Homepage: https://t.co/5s9vD7eExf#Siedler2 #Amiga #Bluebyte pic.twitter.com/nhx2MQkUdo — Look Behind You (@LookBehindYouDE) August 13, 2025

The Amiga version is based n the Gold Edition of the game and includes more than 30 professions, four races (Romans, Asians, Nubians and Vikings), 10 Roman campaigns, 9 world campaigns and 130 free bonus maps.

Although the game has been optimised for Amiga hardware, the game requires a hi-spec Amiga with an AGA chipset and a 68040 processor running at 40 MHz.

“Our goal wasn’t just to prove that porting The Settlers was technically possible,” said Steffen Häuser, a developer on the new Amiga version. “We wanted to make its unique gaming experience available on the Amiga as well – exactly as it should have been in 1996.”

The Settlers 2: Gold Edition is available to pre-order from Look Behind You, with a physical edition and a digital edition available. A Collector’s Edition, released in a wooden box and limited to just 100 copies, has already sold out.