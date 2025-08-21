The setting for the next Forza Horizon game has seemingly leaked via a car company

The setting for the next Forza Horizon game has seemingly been leaked thanks to a now-deleted Instagram post.

The now-deleted post, made by Cult and Classic, an Australian car importer, shows a photographer taking pictures of a car, and a caption that reads;

“Exciting news, we have Cody here from @forzahorizonofficial, shooting cars for the next installation in the series. As there are no late-model Kei cars in America, he has flown out fom the States to use our cars as the basis for their digital versions.

“We are huge gamers here at Cult and Classic, and it is an honour to be supporting Forza and making Kei cars accessible virtually for people who can’t have them IRL. If you buy a car they’ve scanned, we have a prize for you too. How good!”

The reference to kei cars likely points to a future game set in Japan. A Kei car is a category of car native to Japan, which is the smallest expressway-legal motor vehicle.

These cars are typically used by labourers or farmers. Virtually all kei cars have been produced in Japan, meaning that it’s extremely likely that if the cars are being scanned in detail, it’s for use in title set in Japan.

Following its release in November 2021, Microsoft claimed Forza Horizon 5 had enjoyed the biggest launch in Xbox history at the time, with more than 10 million players in its first week.

Earlier this year, the game was released on PlayStation 5, where it quickly became a massive hit for Microsoft.

VGC’s Forza Horizon 5 review called the racer “the first essential game of the generation”.

“Forza Horizon 5 is the best game in the series and the best Xbox Series X/S game to date,” wrote critic Chris Scullion. “Its flawless racing and wealth of activities are backed up by a gorgeous setting and a fantastic new progression system which encourages players to focus on the features they enjoy most. Utterly essential.”