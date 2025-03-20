The Seattle Mariners will wear Nintendo and Switch 2 logos on their jerseys this season

Major League Baseball team the Seattle Mariners has announced that it will be wearing Nintendo logos on its jerseys for the upcoming 2025 season.

Mariners home jerseys will feature the Nintendo logo at the edge of the sleeve, right above each player’s elbow. The team’s away jerseys, meanwhile, will don the logo of the Nintendo Switch 2 console, which will be fully revealed during a Nintendo Direct presentation on April 2 – one week after the Mariners’ season begins.

The team announced the uniform changes on social media, which included brief sneak peeks at the two patches. “Our jerseys are leveling up,” the post reads. “We are excited to expand our long-standing relationship with Nintendo of America, with jerseys featuring Nintendo at home and Nintendo Switch 2 on the road.”

Nintendo has a long history with the Mariners. Then-president Hiroshi Yamauchi became majority owner of the team in 1992, as part of a buyout to keep the team in Seattle, to thank the people of Washington for their help in supporting Nintendo.

The majority ownership eventually transferred over to Nintendo itself, before it sold most of shares off in 2016.

With the new patches, Nintendo has become the first-ever sleeve sponsor for the Seattle Mariners franchise. What’s more, the use of Nintendo and Switch 2 patches marks the first time any MLB team has featured different sleeve patches on their home and away jerseys.

“Nintendo and the Mariners have been inextricably linked since 1992,” team president of business ops Kevin Martinez said in the official announcement. “Now, each time the Mariners take the field, our jersey sleeves will help serve as a reminder of all that Nintendo of America has done for the Northwest community and the team.”

“It’s a genuine thrill to be able to partner with such a talented team, including bright stars like Julio,” Nintendo of America president and COO Doug Bowser said in the announcement. “Our history with the Mariners goes back decades so this really feels like coming home.”

The home jerseys with the Nintendo Logo patch will debut when the Mariners open the season against the Athletics on March 27. The away jerseys with the Switch 2 patch, meanwhile, will be first worn on April 4 when the Mariners head to San Francisco for a series with the Giants.