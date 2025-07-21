The Royal Writ, the next game from Yogscast Games, has a release date

The Royal Writ, the next game from Yogscast Games, will be released on Steam next month.

The game is being developed by Save Sloth Studios and published by Yogscast Games. It will be released on Steam on August 7.

Described as “a lane-based card game with permadeath”, The Royal Writ began life as an entry for the 48-hour Ludum Dare game jam competition, but eventually evolved into full development following positive feedback.

You can watch a new trailer for the game below.

“Sometimes a kingdom’s problems can be solved by simple communication – which is why his illustrious highness has decided to send out letters summoning some of the troublemakers to his throne room,” the game’s synopsis reads. “And if the recipients are a little reluctant to accept the invitation? No problem! A little siege never hurt anybody.”

Players collect and place the king’s creatures on the battlefield, where they march forwards and attempt to defeat enemy forces.

Each creature has different strengths and weaknesses, and the battlefield itself can affect their progress. For example, if one area is covered with water, land-based creatures may struggle to get past, while aquatic creatures can swim through, and flying creatures can just ignore the hazard entirely.

Battlefields are procedurally generated, and players take part in mini-games to upgrade and enhance their cards. However, the game’s main twist is its introduction of permadeath. “You could spend ages powering up a particularly tough card, only for it to disappear if you’ve miscalculated your plans,” the description reads.