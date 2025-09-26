The ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X price has finally been confirmed

The price has finally been confirmed for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, just three weeks before they go on sale.

The Xbox-centric handhelds are set to release on October 16, but would-be pre-order customers have been waiting to find out how much they will cost.

Now it’s official – the ROG Xbox Ally will cost $599.99 / £499.00 while the premium edition, the ROG Xbox Ally X, will cost $999.99 / £799.00.

Both models are available to pre-order now on the Microsoft Store, the ASUS eShop and select “local retailers”.

Xbox says pre-orders are open now in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Slovenia, South Africa, Thailand, and Ukraine.

The base ROG Xbox Ally contains an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

The more premium ROG Xbox Ally X contains an AMD Ryzen IA Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB of LPDDR5X-8000 RAM and 1TB storage, as well as a larger battery to accommodate the extra power.

Both models feature a 7″ 1080p IPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support.

Like the previous ROG Ally handhelds, both models are essentially handheld Windows PCs, but the new partnership with Xbox brings with it a separate Xbox mode which players can boot into without loading the full Windows operating system, theoretically improving game performance.

Last month Microsoft revealed the Handheld Compatibility Program, a verification scheme similar to Steam Deck Verified which it calls “a new Xbox initiative designed to make more games ready to play on your supported handheld”.

At launch there will be two tags, Handheld Optimized (for games which are “ready to go” with no settings adjustment needed) and Mostly Compatible (for games that may need “minor in-game setting changes” for an optimal experience on handheld).