The revised 825GB PS5 Digital Edition is now entirely matte with no glossy finish

The new revision of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console rolling out across Europe is now fully matte, a new comparison video shows.

Earlier this month it was reported that the Digital Edition of the PlayStation 5 would get a new revision, which has now started replacing the previous model in Europe.

Whereas the PS5 Digital Edition previously had 1TB of storage, the revised version now only contains 825GB of storage, but will retail for the same price.

Now, in a comparison video by Austin Evans, it has also been revealed that the revised model also changes some of the materials used for the console’s shell.

The video reveals that while in the previous model the top half of the white section and the entire black middle section were made of glossy plastic, now the entire console has a matte finish.

“I actually like that,” Evans said, adding: “Looking at them side by side, I like the fact that it’s matte instead of glossy. It looks a little cheaper [but] gloss is gross, and it just gets fricking dirty all over the place, and scratched up.”

Evans also notes that the new model is around 120 grams lighter than the previous model, and that it has a redesigned heat sink structure made of thinner metal which may have contributed to this reduced weight.

He also notes that both models have similar power consumption and give off similar heat despite the reconfigured heat sink design.

“See, this is good engineering, they were able to take a design that was already working and without making the console worse… is what I would say if they didn’t cut 27% of my SSD out of the console,” Evans said, conceding that the drop from 1TB to 825GB of storage is ultimately worse than the improvements made to the internal design.

“The fact that this is able to give you essentially the exact same performance, the same thermals, the same power delivery in a form factor that is, while the same on the outside, lighter weight, cheaper to manufacture and equivalent in every other way, is fantastic. That is exactly what you should get with these little micro revisions, right?

“But then they threw it all away by taking 27% of my SSD. Essentially, they have saved themselves even more money, but they have taken none of that savings and passed it down to you.

“Instead, that have continued to raise the price – which some of that is due to global conditions, I understand – but they’ve continued to raise the price even in countries where the global conditions are maybe a little bit smoother.”

Sony increased the price of PS5 consoles in the US recently, but there’s currently no suggestion that the console will receive a storage reduction outside of Europe.