The rest of October’s Xbox Game Pass titles have been revealed, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Xbox has announced the next batch of titles coming to Game Pass on consoles, PC and cloud streaming.

The most notable of the games in the list is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, which is coming to Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium and PC Game Pass on October 29.

The first part in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy was finally released on Xbox Series X/S in January 2026 after a lengthy period as a PS5 console exclusive, and will now be coming to Game Pass at the end of the month.

Also coming via EA Play, which is included as part of Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, is Plants vs Zombies: Replanted, the 2025 HD remaster of the original Plants vs Zombies.

The full list of games confirmed to be coming to Game Pass in the next two weeks is as follows:

Coming to Xbox Game Pass in late October

Sandustry (Game Preview) (PC) – October 21 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Game Preview) (PC) – October 21 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Dodo Duckie (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 22 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 22 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Scramble Knights Online (Game Preview) (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 26 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Game Preview) (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 26 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass The Séance of Blake Manor (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 27 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 27 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 29 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 29 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Mouthwashing (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – October 29 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – October 29 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 29 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 29 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Terrible Lizards (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 29 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 29 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Pit of Goblin (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – November 3 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

fall plans: 1) play these games 2) pumpkinhttps://t.co/48pCCAzLBH pic.twitter.com/OHLGauRP0M — XBOX Game Pass (@XBOXGamePass) October 20, 2026

Xbox has also announced that the following games will be leaving the service later this month:

Leaving Xbox Game Pass on October 31